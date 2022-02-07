He was the first Black man ever to direct a big-budget animated feature movie when he made Rise of the Guardians. Then he went on to recieve mass acclaim for his masterful direction of Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse - a movie whose artful direction and signature style was hailed as a huge milestone for comic book movies and animation in general.

Now, director Peter Ramsey is returning to the real world with his second-ever live-action flick, and it's one he wrote himself: Blood Count, a social thriller about vampires set in the 1950s. The noir film will be set in L.A., and was apparently loosely inspired by the life of Ramsey's father, a jazz musician.

Ramsey is also currently serving as executive producer for the upcoming Spider-Verse sequels over at Sony.

Most details about the thriller are being kept under wraps, as the project was just picked up by Paramount last week. Only producers are listed at this time - the other names involved include SpringHill productions, and none other than former NBA star LeBron James.

That's right, the basketball superstar, recently featured in the new Space Jam movie, is on board for this mysterious new project, along with the studio that brought you Adam Sandler's Hustle and the remake of the 1990s cult classic House Party.

It is not yet known when production on this product will be underway, but we're pretty excited about this one, so we'll let you know as soon as there's news.