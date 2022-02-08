Kanye West and Julia Fox met at a New Year's Eve party in Miami, Florida. They immediately became close as they embarked on a paparazzi-filled journey throughout the first month of 2022. However, recent reports claim that despite their sweet connection, they are not exclusive.

According to Page Six, the rapper and his 32-year-old girlfriend are currently in an open relationship that allows them to date other people outside their connection.

An insider spoke to the outlet, saying the couple is "evolved beings" as their affair is more breaking barriers and goes beyond the "typical norms."

"Their bond transcends typical norms because they're evolved beings who just want each other to be happy," a source who claims to be close to Fox noted. (via Daily Mail UK)

In addition, the tipster assures that the two are not jealous whenever they go out with other people.

As West goes out on a date with an Instagram model, Fox reportedly has someone on the East Coast.

At the time of this writing, neither Julia Fox nor Kanye West has publicly commented on the recent claims about their relationship.

The recent news about their relationship status comes a day after West was spotted having a cozy date with the Kim Kardashian look-alike model Chaney Jones.

The pair was photographed in the famous Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, where the rapper wore a black tank top, gray pants, and a pair of his iconic croc boots.

On the other hand, the Instagram model decided to wear a complete Kardashian-Esque outfit as she sported a black bodysuit, a pair of gloves, black boots, and futuristic sunglasses.

The two were reportedly not alone in the restaurant as they were accompanied by Khloe Kardashian's ex, French Montana.

Jones and West's recent lavish dinner isn't the first time they were spotted together as they were also photographed in Soho house, where they appear to be "flirting" with each other while watching the sunset on the balcony.

Despite having a massive crowd surrounding them, the two never left each other's side.

Chaney Jones is a 24-year-old Instagram model who almost exactly looks like Kim Kardashian because of her face, body, and fashion choices.

