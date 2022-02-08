Are Kanye West and Julia Fox still together? The rapper was recently spotted with the Kim Kardashian look-alike model for the second time, and it appears that they went on a dinner date together.

According to Daily Mail UK, the "Donda" rapper was seen out and about in Malibu, California, with Instagram model Chaney Jones.

The pair reportedly went on a dinner date at the celebrity favorite Nobu.

The musician sported a black tank top paired with gray jeans and his signature croc boots. On the other hand, his date wore a complete Kardashian-Esque outfit with a black bodysuit, a pair of gloves, black boots, and futuristic blue sunglasses.

Per the outlet, Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, French Montana, was also present at the lavish dinner.

At the time of this writing, West and Jones have not publicly confirmed whether they're in a romantic relationship or not. On the other hand, Fox has not also commented on the matter.

Julia Fox Deleted Instagram Pictures With Kanye West Because of a Surprising Reason

The recent news comes a day after the rapper's girlfriend reportedly deleted her Instagram photos with the Grammy-winning musician.

In early reports, the "Uncut Gems" actress also unfollowed accounts from the social media platform linked to Kardashian.

Despite her massive online move, an insider close to Fox spoke to Page Six, clarifying that their relationship remains stronger. Her Instagram activity has nothing to do with their connection.

The reason why Fox decided to delete images on her account was because of her online critics.

Not The First Time Kanye West, Chaney Jones Were Spotted Together

A few days ago, Julia Fox celebrated her lavish birthday with her friends and boyfriend, who showered them with gifts.

However, a day before the event in New York City, the rapper was photographed standing beside Chaney Jones in Soho House in Malibu. The outlet suggests that West was "flirting" with the model as they hung outside to watch the sunset on the balcony.

The two shared smiles and conversations with each other.

Jones is a 24-year-old Instagram model. She has almost 100,000 followers on the social media platform.

The model resembles Kardashian because of her body type, facial structure, and choice of clothing.

