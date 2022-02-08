Wendy Williams might no longer appear on "The Wendy Williams Show," but the TV program's future remains clear regardless of her future participation.

Williams' prolonged absence on her show prompted its executives to find temporary replacements until she comes back. Most recently, they replaced her for the whole month of February and named Michael Rapaport, Sherri Shepherd, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Bevy Smith, and Terrence J as the temporary hosts.

But the show faced more changes as it revealed its future plans with or without the original host.

"Wendy Williams Show" Has New Permanent Guest Host

PEOPLE cited a news outlet and confirmed that Sherri Shepherd would be hailed as a permanent guest host. Sources said she would take over the show starting September.

With that said, there is a huge possibility that it will change its name if Williams is unable to return. Fox Station Group reportedly started approving the move so that the show could continue with or without the original host.



However, a representative for Shepherd refused to confirm this plan. But she is said to be thrilled following the recent invitation.

"Sherri is thrilled to be invited back to guest host the Wendy Williams Show the week of February 21. No comment on these rumors," the representative said.

The news came after the show's 13th season premiere was delayed on October 4 before it faced another postponement in the same month. At that time, Williams reportedly dealt with her health issues related to Graves' disease.

The original host faced more struggles when she caught COVID-19.

"Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis," the show said at the time. "She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition."

Meanwhile, her younger brother Tommy debunked the reports about Williams having early-onset dementia, saying that they do not have concerns regarding her mental state. Instead, they are all dealing with her physical battles.

Williams' thyroid disease, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, can reportedly cause severe problems if left untreated.

