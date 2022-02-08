Alec Baldwin has been excluded in a new lawsuit filed by "Rust" medic Cherlyn Schaefer.

Almost everyone on the "Rust" set who witnessed the shooting incident still suffers from trauma. One of which is the medic who responded to the scene when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot.

"Rust" medic named Cherlyn Schaefer filed a new lawsuit on Monday in New Mexico. In the papers obtained by Rolling Stone, she claims that she suffered "tremendous shock, trauma and severe emotional distress" when she tried saving Hutchins' life after a live bullet went off the .45 Colt revolver the actor used.

The bullet reportedly ripped through Hutchins' chest before it struck and left director Joel Souza injured.

According to the filing, Schaefer did her best to save the cinematographer's life. The steps reportedly included putting pressure on her wounds, giving her oxygen, and checking her vitals until a helicopter arrived and transported her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"The cause of Halyna Hutchins' death was a tragic gun shot fired by non-party Alec Baldwin," it said. Though it mentioned the actor, it repeatedly referred to him as a non-party.

Instead of Baldwin, Schaefer named "Rust" rookie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Dave Halls, prop master Sarah Zachry, and Seth Kenney as the defendants.

"Rust" Shooting Incident's Lawsuits

Schaefer's newly filed lawsuit became the fourth case a crew member submitted following the tragedy. It followed the lawsuits launched by Gutierrez-Reed, Serve Svetnoy, and Mamie Mitchell.



Baldwin is named in those three initial filings.

So far, the actor has already sought for the dismissal of the crew member's lawsuit. Mitchell alleged that the incident caused her pain and ringing in her ears.

"Nothing about Plaintiff's allegations suggest that any of Defendants, including Mr. Baldwin, intended the Prop Gun to be loaded with live ammunition," Baldwin's attorneys. "Moreover, nothing about Plaintiff's allegations suggests any of the Defendants knew the Prop Gun contained live ammunition."

They added that Mitchell did not suffer from any physical injury and accused her of racing to the courthouse in California to "get her claim in front of any potential claims by the two individuals who were hit by the live round."

As of press time, Hutchins' family has not filed a lawsuit yet. Her husband, however, already hired attorney Brian Panish.

