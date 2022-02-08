Lamar Odom still cannot fully let go of the grief he felt after losing his son, Jayden.

On Monday's episode of the reality television show "Celebrity Big Brother," Odom talked to his co-housemates Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges about his recent dream. According to the 42-year-old former NBA star, he saw his late son talking in his dream.

"You know what that's from, though? I didn't get to grieve properly, I don't think, when my son passed away. He kept saying, 'Snatch the rainbow, Daddy.' When he passed away, he couldn't talk. He could just talk with his eyes," he said, as quoted by PEOPLE.

Following his brief conversation with the housemates, he appeared in a confessional where he recalled his past connection with Jayden. He also recalled how he, unfortunately, lost him from sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, 15 years ago.

Per Odom, he already shared an unbreakable bond with Jaydan, although they only got together for six months. He then mentioned how he would always visit his room and see how the child's eyes follow him wherever he goes.



The mourning patriarch called Jayden a special baby, calming himself by saying he would see him soon in the afterlife.

Lamar Odom Still Includes Jaydan in His Life

Odom's recent confession caused Bridges to send him a heartfelt message. The "Diff'rent Strokes" star applauded the former athlete as he remains strong after dealing with the recent loss.

"Hearing Lamar that he lost a kid has to be the biggest thing that someone has to deal with, and my heart goes out to Lamar because he's dealt with so much stuff," he said.

But it was not the first time Odom ever talked about the baby.

In his YouTube documentary, "Lamar Odom: Reborn," the NBA star recalled how Jayden's death affected him during the height of his basketball career.

Meanwhile, he once told the New Zealand Herald that he received a call during the summer of 2006 when he was partying all night. He reportedly drove from Manhattan to Long Island upon hearing the news about the baby not waking up even after an ambulance responded.

When Odom got to the hospital, he tragically learned about his son's death.

