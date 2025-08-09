Tom Hanks paid tribute to late astronaut Jim Lovell, following the news of the Apollo 13 commander's death at age 97.

Hanks, who portrayed Lovell in Ron Howard's 1995 film "Apollo 13," described the astronaut as "a man of calm courage and unwavering integrity" in a statement released by his representatives.

Lovell, one of NASA's most celebrated explorers, died peacefully at his home in Texas on Friday. His missions included the famous near-disaster Apollo 13 flight in 1970, which safely returned to Earth after an oxygen tank exploded, as well as Gemini 7, Gemini 12, and Apollo 8, the first crewed spacecraft to orbit the Moon. Hanks emphasized Lovell's role as a leader who "showed the world how to stay steady under pressure."

In his tribute, Hanks recalled meeting Lovell on the set of "Apollo 13," saying, "I found in him the same spirit of dedication and humility that he carried as an astronaut." He added that Lovell "never lost sight of the teamwork and meticulous attention to detail that saved his crew and inspired millions."

Lovell's family confirmed that he passed surrounded by loved ones and that a public memorial service will be scheduled in the coming weeks. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson also paid homage, calling the astronaut "a pioneer whose bravery and expertise expanded the frontiers of human knowledge." He announced that the agency would lower its flags to half-staff at all facilities on the day of the service.

Born March 25, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, Lovell graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and became a naval aviator before joining NASA's second group of astronauts in 1962. His experiences on long-duration missions and his calm response to emergencies earned him respect among colleagues and the public alike.

Throughout his life, Lovell remained committed to education and outreach. He co-authored the memoir "Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13," which was later adapted into the film. He frequently spoke at universities and space museums, encouraging young people to pursue science and engineering.

Lovell is survived by his wife, Marilyn, their four children, and nine grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, which supports students in STEM fields.

As tributes pour in from around the world, Lovell's legacy endures through the generations he inspired. His friendship with Hanks and his lasting impact on space exploration stand as a testament to a life dedicated to discovery and courage.