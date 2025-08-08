Prince Harry's departure from Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in 2006 for children affected by HIV and AIDS, has drawn criticism from royal commentator Phil Dampier, who said the duke "took his eye off the ball" during a damaging leadership dispute.

The Duke of Sussex and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho resigned in March. They left after a big row with the head of the charity, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

The rift was due to not seeing eye to eye on how to raise funds and Harry's own image in the public eye. Disputes over fundraising strategy and Harry's public image coincided with what Dampier described as a growing focus on celebrity events instead of hands-on charity work.

Dispute Over Leadership And Strategy

The Charity Commission investigation into Sentebale blamed "all parties" for airing grievances in public, warning the row risked overshadowing the charity's achievements. Dampier said the matter was "a total mess" and suggested the fallout could have been avoided if Harry had engaged more directly.

"The chairwoman didn't think that polo matches and Harry playing polo in glamorous locations was a good idea," Dampier said, per The US Sun. "If he spent less time in court and going to showbiz and sporting events in California, he would have had the time to deal with it."

Dr. Chandauka, a Zimbabwe-born lawyer, cited the "toxicity" of Harry's brand since his move to the US as a factor in declining donor support. She accused those who resigned in March of launching an "unexpected adverse media campaign" that "caused incalculable damage" to Sentebale.

'Flounced Off' After Feud

Dampier argued that Harry's decision to walk away fits a wider pattern. "When the going gets tough, he walks away," he said, pointing to the couple's royal exit and now the charity. He called the move "quite a childish reaction" and claimed Harry "flounced off" when he didn't get his way.

The commission found no evidence of systemic bullying or harassment at Sentebale, but acknowledged "the strong perception of ill treatment" among some involved. It backed Dr. Chandauka to remain in place alongside the current board, despite the departures of Harry, Prince Seeiso, and several trustees.

In a statement, Harry's spokesperson said he would "focus on finding new ways to continue supporting the children of Lesotho and Botswana," calling Sentebale a "flowering force for good" inspired by the founders' mothers, Princess Diana and Queen 'Mamohato.

Chandauka said the organization was emerging "stronger, more focused, better governed, boldly ambitious and with our dignity intact" and invited supporters to "walk with us as Sentebale recovers, renews, and rises to meet the hopes and expectations of the next generation."