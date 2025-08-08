Jon Miyahara, the actor best known for his stoic, mostly silent role as Brett Kobashigawa on NBC's hit comedy series "Superstore," has died at the age of 83.

His passing was confirmed by fellow cast member Colton Dunn in an Instagram post shared on August 6, though no cause of death was disclosed.

Born Jonathan Yasushi Miyahara on August 8, 1941, in Los Angeles, Miyahara cultivated a modest acting résumé before landing his signature part in 2015.

Over the course of "Superstore's" six-season run from 2015 through 2021, he appeared in 105 of the show's 113 episodes, often delivering humor and pathos without uttering more than a handful of words. Fans quickly adored Brett for his deadpan stares, understated presence, and occasional, perfectly timed reactions that punctuated the busier scenes.

One of the most memorable moments for the Cloud 9 team and viewers alike came in the Season 2 tornado episode. As chaos unfolded around him, Brett broke his usual silence to exclaim, "Oh, shit," before the story cut away to the storm's aftermath. That brief line helped spark a running gag: his coworkers staged a memorial believing he had perished, only for Brett to reappear and wordlessly resume his shelf-stocking duties in Season 3.

Co-stars paid tribute to Miyahara's warmth off-camera as well as his skill in front of it. "Jon was a really awesome guy and as a performer could speak volumes with just a look," Dunn wrote, adding that it was "an honor to know him and work with him." Actress Kelly Stables remembered him as "so sweet," while Irene White called him "an incredible man." Michael Bunin reflected on "many fun days and many fun conversations" shared with Miyahara and said his loss was deeply felt by the entire cast family.

Outside "Superstore," Miyahara's screen presence was limited. He reprised the role of Brett in a brief cameo on "American Auto" (2021–2023), another workplace comedy created by Justin Spitzer, "Superstore's" original showrunner. That guest appearance served as a final reminder of the understated charm that Miyahara brought to his work.

Miyahara's performance as Brett Kobashigawa left an indelible mark on "Superstore's" ensemble. His ability to convey emotion, humor, and timing through silence made him one of the show's most memorable figures. As tributes continue to pour in, fans and colleagues alike will remember him as a quiet but unforgettable force on screen and a kind, generous spirit off it. His legacy endures in every deadpan glance and shelf neatly stocked in his honor.