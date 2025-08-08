Dean Cain, best known for his role as Superman in the 1990s television series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," has announced his intention to pursue a career as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.

The actor, who is 62 years old, revealed that recent changes to federal age restrictions for ICE officers have opened this opportunity for him.

Until this year, applicants for ICE required candidates to be no older than 37 at the time of appointment. In response to staffing shortages, federal authorities raised the maximum age to 64, allowing Cain to qualify.

The actor's interest in becoming an ICE officer follows a longstanding commitment to public service. Over the past decade, he has supported various veterans' causes and regularly appeared at law enforcement conferences. His advocacy for increased support of border agents and national security initiatives has been consistent in interviews and public appearances.

ICE falls under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and is responsible for enforcing federal laws governing border control, customs, trade, and immigration. As an ICE officer, Cain would undergo rigorous training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia. The curriculum encompasses criminal investigations, firearms proficiency, defensive tactics, and immigration law procedures. Officials note that recruits typically spend 13 to 15 weeks in basic training.

Cain's celebrity status is likely to draw public interest to ICE's recruitment efforts. While some experts question whether high-profile figures can adjust to the demanding duties of federal law enforcement, others see value in the publicity. "Celebrities can shine a spotlight on critical issues and inspire potential recruits," commented security analyst Marcus Reid.

If the former "Superman" actor completes the required training and field probation, he will join the ranks of uniformed officers conducting deportation operations, fraud investigations, and border security missions. Cain has indicated that he plans to document his journey through social media updates, providing followers with an inside look at ICE's day-to-day operations.

As Cain transitions from Hollywood to homeland security, his path underscores a broader trend of public figures exploring second careers in service roles—an evolution made possible in part by policy changes that reframe eligibility and opportunity.