English actor Tom Holland has revealed fresh behind-the-scenes details about his now-legendary "Lip Sync Battle" performance of singer Rihanna's "Umbrella," which has amassed millions of views since it first aired in 2017.

During a July appearance on Gordon Ramsay's YouTube series "Scrambled," the "Spider-Man" actor described how a simple plan transformed into an elaborate stage spectacle complete with fishnet stockings, a bob wig, and a rain machine.

Holland said he and his then-co-star Zendaya had initially agreed to keep their performances low-key.

"We were chatting about what we were gonna do, and we decided to take it easy. That was the agreement: no crazy stuff, just nice and easy breezy," he explained to Ramsay. Yet as rehearsals progressed, Holland admitted that he became more ambitious about his own performance.

"The creative team pitched the 'Umbrella' idea, and as we kept rehearsing, it got crazier and crazier," he recalled. "Then the rain machine appeared, and I thought, 'Why not go all out? I want a wig, quick changes, and fishnets.'" When Ramsay asked whether the tights belonged to his mother, Holland laughed and revealed they were "my granny's, actually."

The "Spider-Man" star also shared that his father, comedian Dominic Holland, was initially uneasy about the routine. Holland told Ramsay that his dad warned, "Son, I don't think that's a good idea. I don't think you should do that." Holland persuaded him by promising the performance would be fun and memorable.

Looking back, Holland said he is proud of the risk he took. "People didn't know I could dance," he said. "I kept that quiet, then I came out with a bang." Despite starring in blockbuster films, he finds that the "Lip Sync Battle" clip is the moment fans talk about most. "It never stops, people always bring up 'Lip Sync Battle.' It haunts me," he joked.

Holland's willingness to embrace humor and spectacle on the stage helped produce one of the most memorable moments in "Lip Sync Battle" history. The performance remains a viral favorite, showcasing his dance skills, sense of fun, and the element of surprise that left Zendaya, now his fiancée, genuinely astonished on set.