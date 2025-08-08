Sydney Sweeney is facing fallout from both Hollywood and her personal life after her political affiliation became public.

The 27-year-old "Euphoria" star was revealed through voter registration records to have joined the Republican Party in mid-2024.

A Hollywood publicist told Radar Online that "some of the guys she wanted to date and who wanted to date her are now literally running for the hills." The source added that the timing of her registration alongside her latest ad campaign "made people nervous" and could affect her brand in liberal-leaning entertainment circles.

Ad Sparks Political Backlash

The controversy intensified after American Eagle released a denim campaign featuring Sweeney. The ad's tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," included a voiceover referencing inherited traits like hair and eye color. Critics accused it of playing into "MAGA-friendly" ideals and echoing white nationalist messaging.

One now-deleted version of the ad showed Sweeney painting over the word "genes" with "jeans." American Eagle defended the campaign, stating it "is and always was about the jeans."

The ads that show close-up shots of Sweeney's blonde hair and blue eyes got a lot of strong views online. Professor Shalini Shankar from Northwestern University said to the press that the ad seems to "line up with a white nationalist, MAGA-like look."

At the same time, Trump praised Sweeney on his Truth Social platform, calling her ad "the HOTTEST out there."

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign is receiving criticism for a “jeans/genes” pun that some say echoes eugenics and white supremacy rhetoric.



Right-wing voices are celebrating the ad as a pushback against “wokeness.” pic.twitter.com/Q6LkOoAqbi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2025

Sweeney has not publicly commented on her voter registration or the American Eagle ad backlash. In 2022, she dismissed political intent behind a family gathering where guests wore "Make Sixty Great Again" hats, calling it "an innocent celebration" and urging critics to "stop making assumptions."

Despite the criticism, the American Eagle campaign remains on billboards and online, though some versions have been removed. Sources close to the actress told Radar she is "staying quiet for now" while working on her next film.

On August 6, Sweeney was seen on the NYC set of "The Devil Wears Prada 2." She wore dark sweatpants and a big sweatshirt with the hood up. Her role in the movie remains unclear but her appearance made some guess she do a cameo.

The follow-up, set for May 2026, brings back Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt in their first roles.