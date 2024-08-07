"No Ben Stiller slander will be tolerated," a fan defended after Ben Stiller joked that he wished he was Black during a virtual fundraiser.

The 'Meet The Fockers' star made the comment after taking a jab at himself for not being Black like Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, while urging his fans to head for the polls for the "first woman president."

The event, titled 'Comics For Kamala,' got people talking — after Stiller made the comical claim about Jewish people, including himself.

"It's [Harris] gonna be the first woman president, and that's incredibly exciting. She's Indian, she's Black, she's everything, you can be more than one thing. It's incredible. I'm Jewish and Irish...I wish I was Black — every white Jewish guy wishes he was Black," the 58-year-old joked.

"You know...get out there and vote, and donate, and take advantage," the New York native concluded in the now-viral livestream, per 'The Shade Room.' Additional celebs who participated included Nick Offerman, Whoopi Goldberg, and Patton Oswalt, among others.

Online viewers — who were largely Black — responded to Stiller's comical jab. "Nothing will make me hate Ben Stiller," one wrote, while a second penned, "He's a comedian & it was a joke for SOME trying to make it more than it is." A third said the joke was "harmless."

Others disagreed, as one fan claimed Harris' constant focus on race will be her downfall. "Stop giving us race!!!!!!! We need policies," a commenter replied.

Nick Offerman comedically sang "Proud To Be A Kamala Man." The 54-year-old also called Donald Trump and J.D. Vance "f*****g weird." His song entertained viewers as a play on the original tune, "God Bless the USA," Monday evening.

Stiller stated he was genuinely excited for the possibility that Harris would win the election. The 'Zoolander' star matched host Paul Mercurio's $150,000 donation promised to Harris' campaign.

According to 'Variety,' the fundraiser has raised $460,000 to date.