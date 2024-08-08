The "Borderlands" movie, based on the best-selling video game series, has debuted with a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cinephiles are spreading the news considering how rare it is for a movie to debut with such a low -- or non-existent -- rating. This is especially shocking considering the fanbase surrounding the popular video game.

The last time this happened was over four years ago, when "The Last Days of American Crime" got a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes in June 2020. Unlike that movie, which still has a 0%, things are looking up for the "Borderlands" creators, thanks to a single Cate Blanchett fan.

The rating for the movie is now at 3% thanks to this review by Grace Randolph:

"I've never played the games, but I got a kick out of Blanchett starring in a movie like this - and doing a great job! I do wish the script had been adjusted a bit better to accommodate her age. Blanchett fans will enjoy this, not sure about anyone else."

On a longer YouTube review of the film, Randolph mentioned she had set her comment to "upload at 3 am" and was "shocked to discover" that her review was the "only positive" one on the site.

Meanwhile, others are saying the film falls into the "video game movie curse."