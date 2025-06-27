Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman's production company, Brownstone Productions has announced the development of a new television series titled "Pitch Perfect: K-Pop Idols" for the Peacock streaming service, following the success of the popular film franchise.

The comedy series, written by Joel Kim Booster, will follow a struggling singer-songwriter whose life is completely turned upside down when she finds herself auditioning to be a part of the first all-American K-pop group. Booster, known for his work on "Big Mouth," "The Other Two," and his 2022 Hulu film "Fire Island," will serve as writer and executive producer on the project.

Banks and Handelman will executive produce alongside Paul Brooks and Scott Niemeyer from Gold Circle Films, the production company that helped create all three "Pitch Perfect" movies. Jason Moore, who directed the original 2012 "Pitch Perfect" film, is set to direct and executive produce the new series, as first reported by Variety.

The development comes as part of a new first-look deal between Brownstone Productions and Universal Television, announced on Wednesday. The company previously operated under an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television but has now moved to Universal Television to develop and produce TV series across all platforms.

This marks the latest expansion of the "Pitch Perfect" television universe. Peacock previously aired "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," starring Adam Devine reprising his character from the films. That series, which premiered in November 2022, was renewed for a second season before being canceled due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

The original "Pitch Perfect" franchise, which began with the 2012 film, has collectively grossed over $1 billion worldwide across three movies. Banks directed "Pitch Perfect 2" in 2015, which became the highest-grossing musical comedy film of all time.

No premiere date has been announced for "Pitch Perfect: K-Pop Idols," as the project remains in early development stages. Banks expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that Brownstone Productions "first emerged from the primordial swamps of Universal Pictures, so it's only natural that our next evolutionary leap happens with Universal Television."