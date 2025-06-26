Springfield's most beloved mother, Marge Simpson, met her end in an emotional twist that left fans reeling worldwide.

"The Simpsons" delivered one of the most shocking moments in the finale of Season 36, "Estranger Things," when it revealed that Marge was the first Simpson to die. The episode centered on the relationship between siblings Bart and Lisa, who begin drifting apart after discovering their favorite show, "The Itchy & Scratchy Show," is being marketed to babies. Their separation deeply concerns Marge, who delivers an emotional warning to her children about the importance of staying close as they grow older.

"Your father and I won't be around forever. When you get older, you'll need to lean on each other. Whatever you do, don't drift apart," she tells them tearfully.

The story then jumps three and a half decades into the future, where Lisa has become the commissioner of the NBA, formerly known as the WNBA, while Bart remains essentially unchanged. The time jump reveals that Marge has died before Homer, with her tombstone reading "Beloved wife, mother, pork-chop seasoner."

The episode's emotional core emerges when Lisa discovers a video message left by Marge, meant to be watched after her death. In the recording, Marge expresses hope that her children have achieved their dreams and maintained their bond despite her absence. The storyline concludes with the siblings reuniting to rescue Homer from a Florida retirement facility that has become a "maximum-security prison for old folks."

Social media erupted following the episode's viral spread this week, with fans expressing shock and disbelief across platforms.

"No way [they're] trying to kill off Marge in the Simpsons," one post on X read.

"Community justice for Marge," another post read. "She has been one of my [favorite] characters of the Simpsons all these years."

Despite the dramatic storyline, it is essential to note that Marge's death occurs only within the show's flash-forward timeline and will not affect the main continuity. The series has been renewed through Season 40, ensuring Marge will continue appearing in future episodes. This approach mirrors previous "Simpsons" episodes that have explored potential futures, such as "The Marge-ian Chronicles" from Season 27, which showed both Lisa and Marge alive on Mars.