Will Smith's close friendship with fellow actor Johnny Depp has reportedly put him at odds with his wife.

According to 'RadarOnline,' Jada Pinkett Smith is unhappy about Will and Depp's interactions. One of their recent meetups was reportedly a yacht party in Italy. An insider mentioned that Will Smith, 55, and Depp, 54, "go way back and have a lot of mutual friends."

"She feels [Will's] run off living a single life and rubbing it in her face while she's been supporting him," the source claimed. "Jada has totally been there for him, so she's furious that he's flaunting his hangouts with Johnny and acting totally single."

Despite reported tensions, the source revealed that Depp "has been taking Will on boys' nights out, getting him involved with his band and promising to fix him up with great summer parties and a whole slew set of friends."

Reports suggest that Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, has promised "to make things very difficult if [Will] doesn't start acting more like a married man."

"He's making her look like a total fool," the insider added.

Last year, the 'Girl's Trip' actress revealed that she and Will had been secretly separated for seven years, according to the 'Washington Post.' She also shared that they were working to mend their relationship.

"There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point," she said. "It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us."

She added how "There's no divorce on paper. We really have been working hard. That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership."