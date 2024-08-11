Rod Stewart contracted COVID-19 just two weeks after his comments about mortality worried some fans.

On Friday, Stewart's team posted a statement on his Instagram page announcing his diagnosis and the subsequent postponement of two of his shows.

"We regret to announce that tonight's Rod Stewart's concert in Stateline, [Nevada,] and his August 10 concert in Lincoln, [California,] have been postponed as the singer recovers from a summer strain of COVID-19," the statement read.

According to his team, the 79-year-old music legend's California show, which will be held at the Thunder Valley Casino, is now rescheduled for Aug. 18.

Stewart's performance at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Nevada was moved to Aug. 20.

Those with tickets were asked by his team to keep them as they "will be honored for the rescheduled shows."

Days before the announcement, Stewart canceled what was meant to be his Las Vegas residency's 200th show due to strep throat.

The singer had been set to play at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday.

Stewart shared the news via his accounts on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, earlier that day.

"I'm desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration," he wrote. "Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me."

Stewart added that he was "absolutely gutted" that he couldn't perform the concert he'd "been looking forward to ... for so long."

"My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused," the British rocker added. "Thankfully we'll now be returning in 20225 and I hope to see you all there."

Stewart concluded his statement by confirming that he will next perform at the iconic Vegas venue in 2025 and telling fans he hopes to see them there.

Stewart's strep throat and COVID-19 diagnosis came after he admitted in an interview with The U.S. Sun last month that he's "aware [his] days are numbered."

However, the "I Don't Want To Talk About It" singer said he has "no fear" and plans to continue living his life to the fullest.

"We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket," Stewart told the outlet.

Stewart said he believes he can still perform and party for "another 15" years.

"I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can," he added. "I say few -- probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

Shortly before his 200th residency show's cancellation, Stewart announced his "Encore Shows" scheduled for March 12 to 22 and May 29 to June 8 next year.

"Vegas, I'm having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore!" he wrote alongside a montage of highlights from his residency.

According to the post, tickets for Stewart's "The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency" go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. PT.