Sabrina Carpenter's most recent set in San Francisco may have been a little too explosive for the young star.

According to the 'Daily Mail,' Carpenter narrowly avoided being struck by a firework in the middle of her performance.

On Saturday, the "Espresso" singer was performing at the Outside Lands music festival. Once the set's pyrotechnics began, one nearly hit her in the chest. Startled, the singer ran off of the stage and said, "Oh my god!"

Footage of the nearly devastating incident went viral, prompting fans to ask online, "Is she okay!!??" Another remarked, "I'd be scared too ngl."

Sabrina Carpenter suffered a little scare during tonight’s pyrotechnics ending at #OutsideLands.

Her crew members and band were not injured, per 'E! News.'

The singer is currently promoting her upcoming sixth album, titled 'Short 'n Sweet.' It will be released on August 23rd. Shortly (and sweetly) after, she will be getting ready to set out on her Short 'n Sweet Tour.

The tour will begin a month after the release of the new album on September 24th, 2024.

While this tour that she is headlining is a big moment for the working-late singer, Carpenter is not stranger to the road. She spent parts of the last year opening for Taylor Swift on the record-breaking Eras Tour.