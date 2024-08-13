Originality is important!

One of the newest additions to the Olympic games was the inclusion of breaking, otherwise known as breakdancing.

Olympic breaker Rachel "Raygun" Gunn from Australia competed this year, and her time on the floor went viral. Her routine garnered a shocking zero points. Content creators made parody videos of her routine, including actress Rachel Dratch and Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Despite backlash and jokes, an Olympic judge is defending the former jazz and ballroom dancer. According to 'CNN,' Olympic judge Martin Gilian said that Raygun competed well and praised her creativity at a press conference.

"It's all about originality and it's all about bringing something new to the table and representing your country or region. This is exactly what Raygun was doing, she got inspired by her surroundings, which in this case, for example, was a kangaroo," Gilian said.

He added: "She created some original moves which could be maybe funny or entertaining for others, but for us, she basically represented breaking and hip hop. She was trying to be original and bring something new to the table. From our perspective, that was nothing really shocking."

The 36-year-old also spoke up for herself noting her own sense of individualism in her routines.

"All my moves are original. Creativity is really important to me. I go out there and I show my artistry," she said. "Sometimes, it speaks to the judges, and sometimes, it doesn't. I do my thing and it represents art. That is what it is about."

The online backlash about Gunn's performance led Anna Meares, Australia's Chef de Mission, to issue a statement in support.

"I love Rachael, and I think that what has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and taking those comments and giving them airtime, has been really disappointing," Meares said, per 'ESPN,' at a news conference. "Raygun is an absolutely loved member of this Olympic team. She has represented the Olympic team, the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm. And I absolutely love her courage. I love her character, and I feel very disappointed for her, that she has come under the attack that she has."

Breaking will not return to the Olympics, per 'Woman's World,' slated for 2028 in Los Angeles, California.