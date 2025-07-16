Kylie and Kendall Jenner were noticeably absent from their half-brother Brody Jenner's recent wedding to professional surfer Tia Blanco—and according to a source, it wasn't just a scheduling conflict.

While the official explanation pointed to prior commitments, an insider told The US Sun that deeper family issues played a role. "Brody personally invited Kylie and Kendall more than a few months back," the source said. "The official line is that both girls already had other commitments, so unfortunately they were not able to attend."

Brody and Blanco tied the knot at his mother Linda Thompson's Malibu home, while Kylie continued her European getaway and Kendall was in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding. Still, the source argued that the sisters "could have easily made an appearance" given their access to private jets and flexible schedules.

Old Family Feud Still Lingers

The real reason, the insider claims, lies in the long-standing animosity between Caitlyn Jenner's ex-wives, Linda Thompson and Kris Jenner. The tension between them reportedly seeped into the relationships among their children.

"Linda is quite a character, and has a lot to say about Kris and vice versa," the source explained. "It was fireworks for a few years, and that drama did carry through into the kids."

Brody, who has remained close to his mom, has reportedly struggled with Kris Jenner's presence in his father's life. "He's never gotten over it," said the insider. "So when the siblings were trying to build relationships, Brody would often fall back into this narrative of blaming Kris for everything."

Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco got married and the ceremony looked like it was planned by space angels on ayahuasca 😭✨ Pure theta energy. I ascended twice just lookin at the pics. Join us. Go CLEAR. 💒🛸💍#BrodyJenner #TiaBlanco #OperatingThetanVibes #ClearTheBride pic.twitter.com/T7dtqCJWAY — Aaron Fernandes (@AaronRFernandes) July 13, 2025

Different Allegiances

Kylie and Kendall, who share Caitlyn Jenner as a parent with Brody, have taken different paths when it comes to their extended family. While Kendall has tried to bridge the gap, Kylie appears more firmly tied to the Kardashian side.

"Kylie has admitted to friends she just feels like a stranger in the Jenner family unit," the insider said. "She has nothing in common with them. She feels her place is as part of the Kardashians."

Although Caitlyn attended the wedding, just days after the tragic death of her friend and manager Sophia Hutchins in an ATV crash, Brody's former stepsisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian were also no-shows. It remains unclear if they were invited.

Despite the absences, Brody expressed his gratitude on Instagram, writing, "Last night was truly something special. We had the best time celebrating our love with all of you... We felt so much love and couldn't be more grateful."