A 2016 interview for "Cafe Society" between entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa and co-stars Blake Lively and Parker Posey is raising eyebrows after Flaa uploaded it with the title: "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job."

In the four-minute video, uploaded to Flaa's YouTube channel, Flaa congratulated Lively on her pregnancy – which she had announced at the time – saying "congrats on your little bump." Lively appeared to take offense and said "Congrats on your little bump," to a seemingly not-pregnant Flaa.

One comment by @oompaloompa3234 read: "You congratulated her on her pregnancy and she called you fat??" Another comment by @magnussundholm with over 500 likes read: "I can't believe how rude Blake Lively is."

Flaa moves on in the interview to compliment the film's wardrobes on set and asks, "Did you guys love wearing those kind of clothes?"

Posey starts to answer the question, but Lively interrupts her and says, "Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes?"

Flaa says before being cut off, "I would ask the men that."

The rest of the interview feels awkward and seems more like a conversation between Lively and her co-star Posey, who rarely look over or acknowledge Flaa.

All this comes after several rumors took over social media and the internet about an alleged feud between Lively and fellow co-star and "It Ends With Us" director Justin Baldoni. The two reportedly had artistic differences about the direction of the movie that have spilled out into the film's press tour.

"All is not what it seems," An unnamed source told People. "There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him."

Even the Hollywood Reporter claimed that Lively made "her own version of the movie" and then commissioned it against Justin's. But, even the source that contacted the Hollywood Reporter tried to downplay the friction, saying that it's not unusual for movies to have many different cuts during post.

Meanwhile, fans and others are frustrated with the revelation that Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds rewrote scenes in the film, which many suspect would have been during the writer's strike.

The newly published interview between Flaa and Lively adds to the online discussion surrounding the film's drama and internal feud, as fans take their sides.

Redditors and people in the YouTube comments are eating it up and turning on Lively, calling her "rude" and "mean". Some are using this as a reason to take Baldoni's side in the supposed feud, blaming Lively for allegedly stirring things up on set.

YouTuber @tothemoon4776 wrote: "This makes me wonder if Blake Lively is trying to screw over Justin Baldoni over some perceived slight. What a petty and rude woman."

Another YouTube user @Sam-qj1xi added: "I've been feeling really bad for the backlash Blake been receiving from promoting It Ends With Us as I thought people pitting her against the director was just typical. But after this, this was truly mean girl behaviour from both of them."

On Reddit, user @propernice was glad to see this video released, writing, "It's been obvious that she's a mean girl for a long time. Good for this journalist for releasing this."

In the YouTube comments, Flaa responded to another user, telling them she met with Lively for a second time – but it didn't seem any better.

Flaa wrote: "Next time I met her I entered the interview room after another guy who right after got his interview confiscated."