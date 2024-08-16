The battle between Taylor Swift and Kanye West rages on.

The pop star and the Chicago native have been locked in a duel since West stormed the stage while she was accepting the Best Female Video award at the MTV VMAs in 2009. He renewed the beef on his most recent album with Ty Dolla $ign, 'Vultures 2,' which featured a dig at the singer.

"I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce," West rapped on "Lifestyle."

Neither Swift nor her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, commented publicly on the lyric. Instead, Swift renamed the title of one of her songs, with fans speculating the change was in an effort to diss Ye.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Prevents Kanye West From Top Spot As 'Tortured Poets' Outperforms 'Vultures 2'

"'thanK you aIMee' becomes 'thank You aimEe' (for now)," a Twitter fan account noticed.

“thanK you aIMee” becomes “thank You aimEe” (for now). pic.twitter.com/8iQtwZy7wA — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) August 15, 2024

In the original title, the capital letters spelled out "Kim," while the updated title now spells out "Ye," a moniker the "Gold Digger" rapper now goes by professionally.

Swifties are lauding the 34-year-old for her sense of humor. One fan praised, "Taylor Swift the comedian you are." Another similarly shared, "She does not get enough credit for being so funny."

Other fans believe that her response to West, 47, is because she is gearing up to release 'Reputation (Taylor's Version).' The reported album was created in response to a second controversy she had with West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian regarding a line in one of his songs.

RELATED: Travis Kelce Grows Out His Hair Thanks To Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Ye has yet to respond to the title change of 'The Tortured Poets Department' song.

In other Swift news, her album 'The Tortured Poets Department' secured its 14th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, preventing Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 2' from achieving a top debut.

According to Billboard's report on Sunday, Swift's 'TTPD' sold 142,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. over the past week.

The publication highlights that Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' was the previous album to maintain 14 weeks at the chart's peak, ultimately reaching 19 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 throughout the year.

Prior to that, Adele's '21' held the No. 1 spot for 24 non-consecutive weeks between 2011 and 2012.

In February, the rapper insisted he was "not your enemy" as Swifties launched a social media campaign to support Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em," aiming to prevent West's tracks from hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. At that time, the Chicago native was pushing the release of 'Vultures 1,' which did debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.