After Michael Rubin retracted his controversial statements on 'The Breakfast Club,' Meek Mill took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his thoughts.

Meek Mill believes Michael Rubin should have kept his "Black hate-on-hate" comments private.

Following Rubin's clarification of his comments on Power 105.1's 'The Breakfast Club' earlier this week, remarks that appeared to defend Meek, the Philadelphia native voiced his dissatisfaction with Rubin's views on X.

"Rubin shouldn't be saying that type stuff out loud ... a black man suppose to but nobody saying it... Its like we only collab on songs women and parties," Meek wrote on Thursday. "he be hearing my friends getting murdered like why meek, I can't explain it to him in a sensible way!"

Rubin's candid remarks were tied to rumors about Meek's sexuality, especially following a 2021 video recorded by Rubin, 52, that showed Meek performing "bunny hops" on a tennis court.

"It's the one thing I've learned about Black culture that I don't like is that Black hate on hate," Rubin commented on 'The Breakfast Club.'

However, Meek, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, addressed the rumors on X. He also reaffirmed his attraction to women earlier this year.

"Yall let somebody paid promo a video of me bunny hopping from a 5 year old video silly bet," he wrote. "Ima real don in the trenches and ima real top tier black man that get respect in the rooms of many wealthy people it overwhelmes me at times I run away from it!"

In another X post, Rubin revealed that someone he deeply respects advised him it wasn't his "place to speak on Black culture," which led him to provide further clarification.

"I get it and really appreciate the input," he posted on Twitter Thursday. "My intention was to say how important it is that we need to uplift each other, stop hate on each other, and push each other to win, and always root for each other's success!"

He concluded his message with two red hearts and tags to the radio show's page and it's hosts Twitter pages: "My bad , Much love and appreciate the feedback."