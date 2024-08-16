The former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd has been moved to a new federal prison following a stabbing which took place last year.

According to 'Fox News,' Derek Chauvin has been moved from the federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, and transferred to a facility in Oklahoma City. Reportedly, the move is temporary, although it's currently unclear as to where he will end up permanently.

The officer is currently serving out a 21-year sentence behind bars after the controversial case involving Chauvin violating Floyd's civil rights in May 2020. The time is set to be served concurrently with his murder conviction in state court, per the news outlet.

In December, a federal inmate was charged with the attempted murder of Derek Chauvin. The inmate — John Turscak — reportedly stabbed the Minneapolis officer a jaw-dropping 22 times with an improvised knife, according to prosecutors.

The harrowing attack happened while the Oakdale, Minnesota, native was stationed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona. The aggressor told officers he would have killed the disgraced officer had officials not responded so quickly, per 'Fox 9.'

Per the media outlet, Turscak admitted that he intently planned for the attack to take place on Black Friday, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday — which he claims is symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement and the "Black Hand" symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia.

Chauvin, 48, was hospitalized after the gruesome attack, but was released from the facility just days later.

The media outlet reported that three other officers, including J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, were convicted along with Chauvin in state and federal court in relation to the death of the father of five George Floyd.

On May 25, 2020, Chauvin knelt down on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face-down in a street. Lane, Thao, and Kueng assisted Chauvin. Two autopsies determined Floyd's death was a homicide. He was 46.

Per the news hub, Chauvin was convicted of three counts including murder, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.