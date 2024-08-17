A Chinese Olympian went viral for a second time after she was spotted working in her parent's restaurant after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Zhou Yaqin, who won the silver medal in the Women's Balance Beam, initially went viral when she imitated Alice D'Amato (who won gold) and Manila Esposito (who took home bronze) by biting her medal to pose for a picture in an adorable video last week.

The Paris Olympics has finally ended.



Here are 12 memorable moments you might have missed:



OPEN THIS ↓ pic.twitter.com/uU7AYXaK3b — FELIX (@FellMentKE) August 12, 2024

Now, the 18-year-old has captured the nation's attention yet again, serving food to customers and assisting her parents at their place of business. The teenager's parent's restaurant is located on Furong Road of Nanyue District in Hengyang City, Hunan Province, according to 'The Free Press Journal.'

An X user shared pictures of Yaqin working with the caption: "Remember that cute Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin? After winning the Olympic silver medal, she has returned to her parents' home for a vacation."

They continued: "Of course, you can't call it a vacation. Because she needs to help work in the restaurant run by her parents."

Remember that cute Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin?

After winning the Olympic silver medal, she has returned to her parents' home for a vacation.

Of course, you can't call it a vacation.

Because she needs to help work in the restaurant run by her parents.👍pic.twitter.com/MNy7rHLvh2 pic.twitter.com/r15StYuJTO — ShanghaiPanda (@thinking_panda) August 13, 2024

Fans were excited to see what they called Yaqin's "humbleness."

One Twitter user wrote: "That's incredible. She's so humble. I see a lot of kids helping their parents/family each summer in the chinese restaurants where I go eating, I love this attitude." Another called the athlete "a great gymnast and also a good daughter too. What a nice person!"

"She's really winning our hearts on and off the podium," a third commenter shared with two heart eye emojis.

Yaqin topped the qualification stage ahead of USA's Simone Biles and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade with a score of 14.866. Yaqin was selected to represent China at the Paris 2024 Olympics with Luo Huan, Ou Yushan, Qiu Qiyuan and Zhang Yihan.