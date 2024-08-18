A white Florida man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder when he allegedly ran over a Black woman while "laughing" and "smiling."

According to police, Boris Alexander Twillman tailgated Jermeria Holycross on August 10. He reportedly hit her rear bumper, leading her to pull over to assess any damage. When she exited her vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta, Twillman allegedly ran her down with his 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

She was also reportedly dragged under Twillman's car for several feet along U.S. 19 South in Largo by the East Bay Drive intersection.

The 24-year-old said Twillman "smiled and laughed" as he increased his speed to run her over. According to 'Law & Crime,' Twillman allegedly broke the victim's leg, rib, and pelvis, with severe internal bleeding. One fracture was so severe that the broken bone protruded through the skin.

Twillman, according to an arrest report obtained by the outlet, is also charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury crash.

Misty Moore, Holycross' aunt, said her niece is hospitalized and lucky to be alive.

"I think the biggest thing that sticks out to her, that she just keeps saying, is he just smiled and laughed at me as he hit me. She is very traumatized and just has this image in her head," she said, per the 'Tampa Bay Times.' Moore also said Holycross was experiencing extraordinary psychological trauma.

Twillman, who lives in Pinellas Park, "intentionally hit the victim with his vehicle, pinning her against her vehicle (a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta) and dragging her along the driver side where by causing her serious bodily injury."

A GoFundMe was created to help raise funds that "will be used for medical and living expenses for the next few months while she begins a long road of therapy and recovery," the fundraiser read. It has raised over $7,500 of its $15,000 as of this writing.

The report added, "The defendant's Jeep was later discovered at his residence but he had left the residence with his girlfriend's vehicle prior to officer's arriving." He was arrested later that day.

At the time of the road rage fit, Twillman was already out on bond for felony assault, battery of a senior, and domestic battery by strangulation. Per the outlet, those cases were reportedly connected to his own mother and son.

'The Tampa Bay Times' reported Twillman was accused of choking and hitting his son in the face with a firearm and pushing his mother against a wall during a dispute in March.