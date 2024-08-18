Rapper NBA YoungBoy faces up to a decade in prison as he's set to plead guilty in his federal weapons case in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

This week, the 24-year-old Baton Rouge native's lawyer Drew Findling filed documents on behalf of his client to enter a guilty plea in the case, local news outlet WAFB reported.

NBA YoungBoy -- real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden and also goes by YoungBoy Never Broke Again -- is charged with one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

If convicted of the charge, NBA YoungBoy could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, fines, or supervised release.

The charge stems from NBA YoungBoy's September 2020 music video shoot in Baton Rouge, where he and 15 others were allegedly seen waving guns.

NBA YoungBoy was allegedly found with a Glock .45 caliber pistol and a Masterpiece Arms 9 mm firearm with an attached Magpul "RVG Vertical Grip" on the set, HipHopDX reported, citing court records.

At the time, the rapper was also charged with felony possession of a non-registered firearm in connection with the case, but this charge was dropped in March.

NBA YoungBoy became a felon in 2017 when he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm over a nonfatal drive-by shooting that took place the previous year.

Following his guilty plea, the rhymer received a suspended 10-year prison sentence as well as probation and was barred from owning weapons.

In his ongoing federal gun case, NBA YoungBoy's lawyer also filed the paperwork to have the rapper's case transferred to Utah, where he faces additional criminal charges in Cache County and Weber County.

In Utah, NBA YoungBoy is accused of operating "a large-scale prescription drug fraud ring" and working with several others to obtain promethazine with codeine from several pharmacies using fake prescriptions.

NBA YoungBoy and his associates allegedly used fake names, impersonated a doctor and created fraudulent prescriptions to procure the controlled substances.

The rapper is scheduled to appear in court in Weber County on Aug. 29 and in Cache County on Sept. 23 in connection with the case.

If his case is moved to Utah, NBA YoungBoy would be required to continue with the guilty plea or he would be forced to return to the Middle District of Louisiana.