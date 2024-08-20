A total of four suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of a soap opera star.

Johnny Wactor, known for his role on ABC's 'General Hospital,' was shot and killed on May 25th in California.

He was 37.

Wactor, who was working as a bartender in downtown Los Angeles, was gunned down when he interrupted three individuals trying to steal his car's catalytic converter. He was leaving his job at a rooftop bar with a friend when police said one of them fired at him without provocation and killed him.

According to 'PEOPLE,' Robert Barcleau and Sergio Estrada was charged with murder. The 18-year-olds was charged Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to District Attorney George Gasón at a news conference.

RELATED: 4 Suspects Arrested For The Murder Of 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor

"While this was not an easy case for anyone involved, I am confident that we have the right people on the right charges," said LAPD Chief, Dominic Choi, per the outlet. "Our investigators worked tirelessly to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and follow every lead to ensure that justice is served."

Aside from murder, Robert Barcleau was also charged with special circumstance allegation of killing in the commission of a robbery, which could lead to a life-without-parole prison sentenced if found guilty. He was also charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, per 'ABC 7.'

Sergio Estrada was charged with one count of murder with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm.

RELATED: 'General Hospital's' Haley Pullos Sentenced For DUI And Wrong-Way Collision On Pasadena Freeway

Two other suspects have been charged on lesser crimes associated with Wactor's murder.

18-year-old Leonel Gutierrez was charged with attempted robbery and grand theft, while the fourth suspect, Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to the killing, receiving stolen property, and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The four men were arrested on August 15.

"The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us," Gascón said. "Mr. Wactor's work and presence touched the lives of many, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and the entire community who mourn this devastating loss."