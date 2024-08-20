Since January, Blueface has been incarcerated, and he doesn't seem to mind staying there a bit longer.

The rapper, legal name Johnathan Porter, conducted a phone interview on an 'Effective Immediately' episode released Monday on YouTube.

On August 9, a judge handed down a four-year prison sentence after Blueface violated his probation in connection with the 2021 assault of a security guard. Simultaneously, Las Vegas authorities issued a warrant for his arrest related to a shooting incident in 2022. Ultimately, he received additional probation, a suspended jail sentence, and credit for the 30 days he's already served.

"I'm in my environment, you know Imma always soak up and adapt to it, it ain't really nothing. It's like a lil' break from responsibility, honestly," the 27-year-old said on the call.

He also described his daily activities behind bars, including "watching TV, eating Doritos, and using the phone. That's pretty much it." The "Thotiana" emcee revealed he watches daytime talk shows 'Sherri' and 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' and "a lot of the news."

During the conversation, Blueface revealed that he has already earned a year's credit on his sentence, reducing his prison time to three years. He also mentioned that he's only obligated to serve 33 percent of that reduced term. Based on his estimates, Blueface believes he could be released as early as March or April 2025.

He also noted a physical change, revealing that he's now 180 pounds, the heaviest he's ever been. "I'm getting sized up; I'm about to bounce out looking like a Dalmatian," he said.

Regarding his music, Blueface doesn't plan to release any of his own tracks soon but mentioned that he has a couple verses lined up for others.

During the call, the 'Chrisean & Blueface: Crazy In Love' reality TV star also shared the status of his relationship with Chrisean Rock.

"Me and Rock, we vibing right now, but you know when that fitness get involved, you know it might get a little weary," he said. The Los Angeles native admitted they "stay on a three-way" call and that she's doing "aight."

On June 10, Rock, born Chrisean Eugenia Malone, entered a courthouse in San Fernando Valley to support Blueface's court hearing. However, she was put into handcuffs and detained.

Per 'TMZ,' cops were allegedly planning on the arrival of the 'Baddies' reality star, as five LAPD officers swiftly pounced on her as soon as she arrived.

The 24-year-old was arrested on an open felony fugitive warrant from Oklahoma in addition to assault with a deadly weapon charge. 'TMZ' also reported that the "Vibe" rapper knew she was a fugitive by law, but had no intention of turning herself in.