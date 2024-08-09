Chrisean Rock's new mugshot is going viral online as fans react to her fresh hairstyle.

Chrisean's mugshot surfaced online Thursday -- a day after she was extradited to Oklahoma over drug charges.

In the image, the 24-year-old rapper and reality star -- real name Chrisean Eugenia Malone -- appeared to be sporting a fresh set of twists as she gave the camera a slight smile.

Chrisean's hairstyle in the mugshot quickly drew attention from social media users, who suggested that she may be copying her on-again, off-again boyfriend, rapper Blueface.

"Chrisean really did her hair in the same style as Blue's jailhouse hairdo," one person commented on X, formerly Twitter. "Hopefully they order her to undergo therapy as well. Never seen someone so obsessed with a man."

"She wanna be Blueface so bad," another user claimed. "Chrisean Rock's new mugshot has surfaced where she channeled her inner @bluefacebleedem. Not just copying the tattoo placements of Blue & Jaidyn but now with Blueface SAME hairstyle."

A third person accused Chrisean of styling "her hair to match her obsession with [Blueface]."

Chrisean's mugshot received similar comments after The Neighborhood Talk posted it on its Instagram page.

"She turned into Blueface," one comment under the post read.

Another claimed, "She [is] starting to look like [Blueface]."

Chrisean has been charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute as well as failure to have a tax stamp affixed on the drugs, TMZ reported.

If convicted on both charges, she could face up to eight years in prison.

Chrisean was extradited to Oklahoma nearly two months after she was sentenced to 30 days in jail and one-year probation in Los Angeles for allegedly attacking backup dancer James Wright at Tamar Braxton's show in November 2023.

Her extradition and mugshot also came three weeks after her sister Terrine said that the reports about Chrisean were "fake news" and that the reality star would be back home before her son's first birthday in September.

"I spoke to Chrisean last night. She [is] doing good. Keep her in prayer. She'll be back soon," Terrine said in an Instagram video, which appears to have since been deleted but was reposted by @hotteahotchocolatee2.

Enstarz could not independently confirm the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, Blueface -- real name Johnathan Jamall Porter -- is also facing legal troubles after he was arrested for a probation violation.

The pair welcomed their son last year.