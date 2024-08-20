The Democratic National Convention's (DNC) opening night honored one of the most influential civil rights figures Rev. Jesse Jackson.

A touching video showcasing Jackson's remarkable life was followed by his appearance in a wheelchair on stage with his protégé, the Rev. Al Sharpton. At 82 years old and the second Black person to run for president on the Democratic ticket, Jackson received a warm reception as he waved and gave a thumbs-up while the audience cheered.

'Oprah Daily' shared the moment on Instagram, capturing the emotional standing ovation Jackson, 82, received.

They wrote, "WHAT A MOMENT! Rev. Jesse Jackson surprised Day 1 of the @demconvention and got an emotional standing ovation. Are you watching? Let us know in the comments below!"

Viewers expressed their admiration and concern in the comments.

One person remarked, "What a beautiful and emotional moment," while another said, "He needs to be celebrated." A third commented, "A life dedicated to humanity! Thank you for your service!!"

Some users expressed hopes for Jackson's longevity, with one saying, "Sure hope he lives to see Kamala win." Others voiced their worries about his health, as one commenter asked, "Wait! Why is he in a wheelchair?" and another praying, "Lord, keep your arms around him."

Jackson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017 and is a delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Illinois, resigned last year as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an organization he founded to promote social justice.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, users shared their concerns about his reported deteriorating health, with one tweet noting, "Dang what happened to Jesse Jackson. God bless him but I didn't know his health declined like that." Despite his reported health issues, Jackson's legacy remains impactful, with many reflecting on his contributions, including his iconic 1988 DNC speech.

Born in 1941 in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson experienced segregation and Jim Crow firsthand.

As an ordained minister and member of Omega Psi Phi, he worked with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and was present when King was assassinated in 1968.

Jackson's career was marked by his advocacy for the Democratic Party and his groundbreaking presidential campaign in 1984.

Toni Preckwinkle, the Cook County Board President, said she was glad the Democratic Party was honoring Jackson. "Rev. Jackson has been prophetic in his analysis of the challenges we face in this country," Preckwinkle, 77, said, calling his bid for president "historic."

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch told 'WTTW News' that Jackson "is a legend. We owe everything to Jesse Jackson."