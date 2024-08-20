Proud Houston native Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has officially launched her own Texas whiskey.

The mother of 3 teamed up with Moët Hennessy to launch the whiskey, named SirDavis, as an ode to her Texas roots, in addition to honoring her paternal great-grandfather Davis Hogue, per the website's release announcement.

Per the website, the "Texas Hold Em" singer's spirit is described as an award-winning American whiskey made alongside five time International Whisky Competition Master Distiller of the Year, Dr. Bill Lumsden.

"Here the complexity of rye is married with the elegance of malted barley. Finished to perfection in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, a harmony of spice with sublime hints of fruit," the brand stated, describing the notes.

"I've always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling," Beyoncé said in a statement, per 'EaterHouston.'

"When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy," the singer, who became the artist with the most Grammy Award wins ever, counting 32 total wins to date, said.

Fans online appeared skeptical, as one commented, "I guess we'll drink the whiskey until we're so drunk, the visuals start playing in 3D in our heads." Others didn't love the price, saying, "I love Queen B but 89 dollars for a whiskey bottle is OUTRAGEOUS."

SirDavis is currently available for pre-order online. Starting at $89 per bottle, the media outlet reported that the whisky will be sold in various stores across the United States, London, Paris, Tokyo, and in select airports in Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, starting in September.

Queen Bey wouldn't be the only star to earn her spot within the industry of spirits. Rapper 50 Cent has long-standing been involved in liquors, including Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Brut Champagne.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner owns her own tequila, called '818' — as well as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who owns Teremana Tequila, and Matthew McConaughey, who owns Pantalones Tequila alongside his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey.

In addition to pre-ordering your $89 bottle of SirDavis, the website also offers special cocktail recipes that you can make at home, including a Hot Toddy, The Houston, Brown Derby, and Whisky Lemonade.

