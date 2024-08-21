Billionaire Elon Musk is willing to pay up to $98,840 for anyone willing to work full-time to "stand, sit, walk" like a robot.

A recent job ad on the Tesla careers page shows the multinational automotive company looking for a "data collection operator" at its Palo Alto, California, hub. The role requires the candidate to "collect data, assist with engineering requests, and report equipment feedback" to help train its Tesla Robot, Optimus.

A closer look at the post reveals that the personnel will be required to walk over seven hours a day while carrying up to 30lbs of equipment--including a motion capture suite and a Virtual Reality headset--across a pre-determined test route.

The ad also warned that wearing a VR headset for extended periods could be "disorienting and uncomfortable" and may cause VR sickness.

The person must also be able to "stand, sit, walk, stoop, bend, reach, crouch, and twist" throughout the eight-hour shift, likely emulating robot movements.

"Continuous hand/eye coordination and fine manipulation, body coordination, and kinesthetic awareness and ability to walk up/downstairs," is also needed.

Collected data will then be used to develop the robot. The U.S. Sun noted that Tesla has already hired about 50 people to help train the Tesla Bot.

The Austin, Texas-headquartered company is offering a salary range of $25.25 to $48.00/ hour for the job. Based on a full-time, 40-hour work week at the highest possible rate, the successful applicant could earn up to $99,840 annually, The U.S. Sun added.

Tesla has been working on developing a general-purpose, autonomous humanoid robot that could perform repetitive and "unsafe" tasks. A June update posted on Tesla's X account shows the fully autonomous robot being tested in the EV company's factories.

We've built @Tesla_Optimus from the ground up – and it's already being tested in our factories pic.twitter.com/TDWZXeM74W — Tesla (@Tesla) June 13, 2024

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has seen his net worth soar to over $250 billion over recent years, solidifying his position as the richest person in the world. His current net worth stands at $247.6 billion as of this writing.

His remarkable financial climb -- from just $25 billion in 2020 -- comes amid strong performances by his companies, specifically Tesla's stock price which zoomed 1,400% in five years.