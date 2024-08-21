In his keynote address at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Barack Obama praised Vice President Kamala Harris as the ideal candidate to rejuvenate and make the US economy more equitable.

Conversely, during the convention's second night, Obama expressed concern that Donald Trump would favor his affluent allies and oppose labor unions if re-elected for president.

"In this new economy, we need a president who actually cares about the millions of people all across this country who wake up every single day to do the essential, often thankless work to care for our sick, to clean our streets, to deliver our packages," Obama, 63, stated. "We need a president to stand up for their right to bargain for better wages and working conditions."

According to Obama, a Harris administration would focus on increasing access to high-quality education, homeownership, middle-class employment, and fair compensation.

Obama highlighted that Harris, along with her vice presidential choice, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, grasp the significance of expanding opportunities. By uplifting others, overall prosperity is enhanced, fair pay for women benefits all families, and ensuring a quality education for every child strengthens the entire economy, he added.

In his compelling speech that energized Democratic delegates, the 44th president of the United States also criticized Trump. "He wants the middle class to pay the price for another huge tax cut that would mostly help him and his rich friends," he said of 'The Apprentice' alum.

Obama, who served two terms, contrasted the Democratic and Republican viewpoints sharply. He claimed that Trump and his wealthy supporters view freedom as avoiding taxes and dismissing workers who attempt to unionize, whereas Democrats envision freedom as everyone having access to clean air and water, safe schools, and fair wages.

Economic inequality remains a major concern for voters ahead of the November election.

Inflation hit a 40-year high of over 9% in the summer 2022 and continues to exceed the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The central bank has raised interest rates to a two-decade high of 5.25% to combat rising prices and has yet to lower them.

The housing market faces an affordability crisis, with 30-year mortgage rates nearing 7%, a level not seen in over two decades.

The combination of rising costs for food, fuel, rent, and higher monthly payments on loans and mortgages has created significant discontent, despite easing inflation, expectations for the first Fed rate cut in September, and strong wage, job, and output growth.