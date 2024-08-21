On the first evening of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Ashley Biden, the youngest of President Joe Biden's children, offered a touching portrayal of her father.

She recounted special moments from her childhood while reflecting on her father's journey in politics.

"Joe Biden is the OG girl dad," she remarked. "Dad always told me that I was no better than anybody else, and nobody was better than me. He taught me that everyone deserves a fair shot and that we shouldn't leave anyone behind. That's what you learn from a fighter who has been underestimated his entire life."

Her speech served as a moving introduction, causing the president to become emotional. On stage, he embraced her, wiping his tears with a tissue.

"That was my daughter!" he proudly announced. "I love you."

This emotional moment set the tone for the conclusion of the first night of the convention, which honored the president, who had recently ended his re-election bid. Vice President Kamala Harris secured the nomination instead.

Ashley Biden, 43, is the daughter of Joe and Jill Biden. She is the half-sister of Beau Biden, Hunter Biden, and Naomi Christina Biden, children from Joe Biden's first marriage to Neilia Hunter Biden. She is married to Dr. Howard Krein, an otolaryngologist.

Ashley, a social worker and advocate, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. She holds a Bachelor's degree from Tulane University and a Master's of Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania. She previously worked with the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families and later served as the executive director at the Delaware Center for Justice, focusing on criminal justice reform.

In 2019, she left the Delaware Center for Justice to support her father's 2020 presidential campaign. She also spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

According to 'ELLE' magazine, in 2023, she was pursuing a doctorate in clinical social work at the University of Pennsylvania and consulting for organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Ashley, who was born on June 8, 1981, is also a fashion designer. She founded 'Livelihood,' a fashion company that helps raise money for community programs dedicated to eliminating income inequality alongside online retailer Gilt Groupe.

Her half-sibling, Beau, introduced her to Howard Krein in 2010. After a period of dating, Ashley and the plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist — often referred to as ear, nose and throat specialists or ENTs — tied the knot in a Catholic-Jewish ceremony in 2012.

Krein, who has worked at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, was an assistant professor of facial, plastic, and reconstructive surgery at Thomas Jefferson University, per 'ABC News.'