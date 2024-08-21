D.L. Hughley called out mega podcast 'Club Shay Shay' before laying out the reasons why he will not interview with the outlet.

In a recent interview with DJ VLAD, Hughley confirmed he would "never go on 'Club Shay Shay'" with former Super Bowl champion turned podcast host Shannon Sharpe. The comic named Sharpe's viral interview with Katt Williams in January was "predatory and messy."

When Vlad, 51, asked about his previously mentioned sentiments that the show doesn't portray "fair relationships in the Black community," the comedian double downed on his opinion.

"I don't think so at all," Hughley said.

"I think that after that Katt Williams interview — which was a phenomenon— he kept trying to replicate it. Shannon [Sharpe] kept trying to replicate it," the 61-year-old explained.

"For me, as a matter of principle, it is too messy. Now I think it's morphed into something else because I think that the book has run dry."

The former 'Kings of Comedy' star explained that Sharpe's fallout with former fellow sports anchor Skip Bayless prompted him and other Black people to say, "F**k this, Imma go make sure this brother is okay." However, Hughley feels like the individuals who supported him were "damaged by the first iteration" of what went on.

"For me, I would never do it," he stated.

Vlad chimed in, drawing attention to Hughley's claims that he had "never heard anything bad" about comedian Cedric the Entertainer, until Williams' interview.

"He's a wonderful [...] dude! And frankly it's about time somebody said some s**t about him. Frankly, I was disappointed it took so long!" the radio show host, real name Darryl Lynn Hughley, joked.

The comedian maintained that Sharpe, 56, had inquired him to join the show long ago but claims it became something, in his opinion, he wouldn't do and "doesn't need" anyway.

Hughley didn't hesitate to make it clear that the move isn't personal, adding that Sharpe — who led the Denver Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl titles (XXXII and XXXIII) and the Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV victory — was his "favorite tight end" player ever.