Students are starting to make their way back to school, and many are holding pep rallies to rev up energy. However, one pep rally ended in peril for one principal.

According to 'PEOPLE,' Buhach Colony High School principal Robert Nunes has been placed on leave after he was seen dancing in a suggestive manner with the school mascot.

At the Buhach Colony's back-to-school pep rally, that took place last Friday, the principal sat in a chair as the mascot danced in a suggestive manner in front of him. Then, the two switched places. Following the number, Nunes said into the microphone, "What happens at Buhach, stays at Buhach."

While this may be on par with what the students at the school have confirmed was a Las Vegas themed event, many parents found the entire event odd.

One of the parents, Ryan Attebery, shared a video his son had taken to Facebook, captioning the dance, "Am I a square or was this weird [...] for a principal to do."

He thought it was important to share the video with other parents to say, "'Hey, man, like, this is what your kids see. You guys have the right to see it.' That's all it was for me."

"For all I know, he's a great guy, but at the same time, it doesn't make it any less weird," Atteberry, whose son attends the school and is the father of two young daughters, added.

Furthermore, Atteberry has commented on the support that Nunes has been receiving from students from past institutions. "Everybody's saying he is [a good guy]. He probably is, and it's probably just a bad joke. They're like, 'Oh, the students, that was all the students' idea.' And I'm like, 'I know, but the fact that there wasn't a red flag, is a red flag in itself.' I'd rather just make sure these kids are cool," he continued. "It was all weird, nonetheless."

In a letter, obtained by 'KFSN 7,' the Merced Union High School District told parents the principal was placed on administrative leave and was removed from school related responsibilities per a district investigation.

"This decision comes as part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff. The District is conducting a comprehensive review of the situation. While the investigation is ongoing, Mr. Nunes will not be participating in any school-related responsibilities or activities," the district said in a statement to 'ABC 30.' "In the interim, Executive Director Torrin Johnson and Associate Principal David Rogers will serve as the Acting Principals to ensure the continuity of leadership and support for our students and staff."