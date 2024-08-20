Eugene Robertson is facing serious jail time after he carried out a string of serious crimes in a Denver suburb.

According to 'The Independent,' Robertson pointed a gun at a Burger King drive-thru worker located south of East Alameda Parkway and South Buckley Road. The employee wouldn't accept drugs for payment on Oct. 17, 2022. He reportedly shot at other people the same night.

After his crime-spree, he's been sentenced to 143 years behind bars. Prosecutors announced the sentence Thursday after revealing the suspect engaged in a dangerous rampage that ensued in Aurora, a suburb 10 miles east of Denver in 2022.

In April, a jury found the 40-year-old guilty of 17 crimes, including eight counts of attempted murder. The stacking up of the sentences ultimately led to the whopping total of 143 years in prison.

Eric Ross, a spokesperson for 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, believes the sentencing is justified citing his carelessness in putting so many people in fear in the midst of his mayhem. After Robertson pointed his gun at a drive-thru employee, he proceeded to walk into a convenience store and point the weapon at the clerk.

It was reported that Roberston spotted a surveillance camera and shot at the lens before departing from the store. After he left, he proceeded to shoot toward two people in a parking lot, per Kellner's office. There's no indication that Robertson had any connections to those in the parking lot.

A Denver man, Eugene Robertson, was sentenced to 143 years in prison for a series of crimes in Aurora in 2022, starting with pointing a gun at a Burger King employee who refused to accept drugs as payment.



He was convicted of 17 crimes, including 8 counts of attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/tMERUgLAcS — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 19, 2024

A witness at the convenience store in Aurora reported that something was "off" about Robertson and claimed he was allegedly "talking to God" and carrying a Bible with a purple cover. Later that night, a friend of Robertson called the police claiming shots had been fired after she refused to open the door at her apartment.

Read more: Infant Murderer Who Escaped While Being Transported To A Hospital Captured Over 100 Miles Away From Prison

He was later apprehended at that residence, as reports say he was found hiding behind bushes at her complex. "During his arrest, Eugene said he was not physically hurt, but his 'feelings were hurt,'" the affidavit said, per the 'Sentinel Colorado.'

One of the prosecutors on the case is relieved nobody was hurt in the chaotic string of violence. "It's a miracle no one was seriously hurt or killed," Taylor McCreary stated in Thursday's news release from the DA's office. "This defendant endangered countless lives that night by recklessly firing a gun."

Robertson, per 'WRAL News,' had faced a maximum sentence of more than 400 years when he was sentenced Aug. 9.