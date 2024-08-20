Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter is going viral following her appearance at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Monday.

During the 2024 DNC — which kicked off yesterday in Chicago — 25-year-old Ella Emhoff was spotted in the crowd alongside her dad sporting a "Harris-Walz" hat, prompting people to immediately take to social media to express their thoughts.

According to 'Newsweek,' Harris, 59, has a close relationship with her stepchildren — who reportedly refer to her as "Momala" — has spoken about the disappointment she's faced in missing her stepdaughter's graduation ceremony due to duties on Capitol Hill.

"It's the name the kids gave me, and I wear it proudly," Harris told 'PEOPLE' in October 2023.

"Looks like Ella Emhoff, step daughter of Kamala Harris, and pro-Palestinian supporter, took a break from protesting with them outside the DNC Convention, and came inside for a visit," one fan penned on Twitter, now known as X. The video shows Emhoff in glasses, an army fatigue cap, and a tonal colored shirt.

"Between this and the Brat marketing, the Kamala campaign has recognized the next vital voting bloc," one post read on X under a photo of Emhoff wearing a campaign hat at the DNC. Per the media outlet, the post has been viewed more than 467,000 times.

"Brat marketing" refers to a term coined by mega pop star Charli XCX, who used it to describe the Democratic nominee in an endearing way, saying "Kamala IS brat" in a July post. It has since gained over 50 million views, per the media outlet.

After debuting the hat with the democratic campaign written across the front in orange, it was reported that three thousand hats sold out in a matter of 30 minutes shortly after Tim Walz was announced as Harris' running mate.

One week after sporting a gem-studded Miu Miu coat to Biden's inauguration back in 2021, she received a modeling contract with IMG Models Worldwide — in addition to modeling for Balenciaga and Adidas by Stella McCartney.

The former San Francisco prosecutor became Ella's step mom after she married her dad, Doug Emhoff, when she was in high school in 2014. Ella started senior year when Harris was sworn into the U.S. Senate, per 'USA Today.'

Doug was previously married to Kerstin Emhodd for 16 years. They are parents to Ella, born in 1999, and son Cole in 1994.

Two months after Harris began dating her now-husband, he introduced her to his children which led to a close bond in the blended family.

Harris called her stepchildren "brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults" in a personal essay for 'ELLE' magazine in 2019. "I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in."