Summer Walker has weighed in on the ongoing drama involving London On Da Track.

Eboni Ivori, another mother of one of his children, accused the producer of neglecting his own daughter in an Instagram post, and Summer Walker is agreeing.

Eboni Ivori, who shares a daughter named Paris with the songwriter, born London Tyler Holmes, recently took to Instagram to criticize his absence as a father, posting various images of sad children. One post included the caption: "MY LIL GIRL WAITING ON HER DAD SINCE LAST CHRISTMAS."

Summer Walker joined the conversation in The Shade Room's comments, replying with "Same" and an eye-rolling emoji, suggesting she faces similar issues with London. She shares a daughter named Bubbles with him.

In reaction, London On Da Track responded on The Shade Room, questioning, "which baby daddy u talking bout?"

The situation grew more complex when Larry Williams, the father of Walker's twin sons, entered the fray. He defended himself in the comments, stating, "I got mines with me right this second. Leave the REAL FATHERS out of the internet s**t."

Larry's comment resonates with Walker's previous praise of him as a devoted father, despite their breakup in 2022. She had previously lauded Larry on Instagram for his commitment, mentioning his presence at various child-related activities.

Despite their separation before their twins were born, Walker, 28, expressed in a now-deleted Instagram Story that there were "no hard feelings" between them.