Pedestrians from Bantayan Island to Sydney to London found themselves in the middle of a 'Lord of the Rings' scene.

The contrast in Bantayan couldn't have been more striking with palm trees swaying behind snarling orc faces, while in Sydney in what seems like a metro station, orcs are seen running with swords. In London, a giant tramples on little people walking across the London Bridge.

📍Sydney - Darkness is spreading.



📍London - Darkness is spreading.



📍 Bantayan Island, Philippines - Darkness is spreading.



'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is a fantasy TV series developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Based on J. R. R. Tolkien's novel "The Lord of the Rings," the series is set thousands of years before the novel, depicting major events of Middle-earth's Second Age. The series is produced by Amazon Studios with New Line Cinema.

'The Rings of Power' returns to Amazon's Prime Video on August 29.