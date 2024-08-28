Wade Wilson, who was found guilty in June for the murders of two women on the same night in October 2019, has been sentenced by a judge.

Wilson murdered Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Florida. His bone-chilling reason for committing these murders was just "for the sake of killing."

Now, according to the 'New York Post,' Wilson, known as the "Deadpool Killer" because he shares the same name as Marvel's character Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, was sentenced to death.

Nearly five years ago, Wilson strangled Melton, 35, to death. The two were engaged in a sexual encounter with illegal substances involved. Following her violent murder, Wilson stole Melton's car and used her phone to call his girlfriend. He demanded that his girlfriend, Melissa Montez, get into the car. She declined.

Following the rejection from his girlfriend, Wilson — who bears a Nazi tattoo on his face — came upon Ruiz who was asking for directions. The 43-year-old got into the stolen vehicle after having been invited in by the criminal. Court testimony revealed that Wilson strangled Ruiz, kicked her out of the car, and repeatedly ran her over "until she looked like spaghetti."

Judge Nicholas Thompson, the circuit judge on the case, condemned Wilson's crimes, calling them "heinous, atrocious, and cruel, and that the second murder was cold, calculated, and premeditated."

The cruelty of the murders led the jury to recommend the highest punishment for the crimes. Upon recommending the death penalty, Judge Thompson found "no basis" to overturn their ruling, sentencing the 30-year-old to death.

The needless violence of the crime was explicitly outlined during the court proceedings by Andreas Gardiner, the Assistant State Attorney. Gardener stated that "strangulation is the epitome of life slipping through someone's hands."

One of the most egregious aspects of the trial has been some positive reactions that Wilson received. While he was in jail, he received messages from admirers including love letters and explicit photos. Many reached out, imploring the judge not to be too harsh with him citing lack of medication, abandonment issues, and drug addiction for the reason behind the crimes.

His defense attested that he suffered brain damage which resulted in the horrific acts.

Wilson's adopted parents, who begged for clemency in a letter, implored, "Please see it in your heart not to take our son."

They added that "the human is still in there."