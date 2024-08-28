Actress Adele Heather Taylor is countersuing her estranged husband, Roberto Orci, after Orci filed a lawsuit against her in June alleging domestic abuse.

Roberto Orci, known for his work on 'Star Trek,' 'Transformers,' and 'Hawaii Five-0,' is accused of physically and sexually abusing his estranged wife in a lawsuit.

Taylor's countersuit, filed Monday, details alleged multiple instances of what she describes as Orci's "violent conduct" from March 2018. She accuses him of "abusive behavior," including physical assaults that left her bruised, sexual violence, and verbal degradation.

Taylor claims that in May 2022, Orci pursued her around their Los Angeles residence, restrained her on the ground, and threatened her with rape. The 'Blacklist' actress alleges that the following month, Orci assaulted her again, taunting her with the remark, "You enjoy being raped."

Additionally, Taylor's lawsuit reveals that she was arrested for domestic violence in April 2020 after Orci, 51, called the police during a confrontation where she was defending herself from his attack. Orci later admitted on tape that the arrest was meant to undermine Taylor's credibility and discourage her from reporting his abuse.

According to the lawsuit, Taylor separated from Orci in December 2022 after another reported assault. During this incident, she recorded Orci's threats, including a statement where he allegedly said, "I'll beat the s**t out of you right now just to make you compliant enough to get you thrown out the front door."

Orci subsequently filed a restraining order against Taylor before she could obtain legal protection. Orci's attorney, Daniel Paluch, has denied all allegations, asserting that the matter will be resolved in court. Taylor's countersuit seeks to hold Orci accountable for his alleged abuse and for failing to fulfill his financial obligations to her.

Orci's initial lawsuit also accused Taylor of severe abuse, including tasing, pepper-spraying, and choking him, alongside claims of financial manipulation. He admitted to struggling with alcohol and addiction, noting his history of treatment and rehab.

In Taylor's lawsuit, she deemed her estranged husband a bipolar alcoholic who "seldom takes his medication" who belittles her with insults, according to 'The Wrap.'

The court documents read: "Adele's anguish over Bob's sexual assault and rape on these two occasions was compounded by the pain she still carried from being raped twice as a teenager. Now, Adele felt like a shell of herself. She was traumatized and terrified, and the violence continued."