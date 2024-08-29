Prince Harry sees a father figure in Hollywood sensation David Foster.

According to the 'New York Post,' Prince Harry has found himself turning to the music legend for advice and guidance. Foster is a music producer and film composer in Hollywood. He has been a mainstay in the music industry for over forty years, so far winning 16 Grammy Awards and has been nominated for 47.

The 74-year-old is just one year younger than Prince Harry's father King Charles, who has been estranged from his youngest son in recent years.

This tension-filled relationship between Prince Harry, 39, and his father have been increasingly problematic since Harry left life as a working royal in 2020. When he moved to the United States, their problems were reportedly amplified.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States, they moved next door to David Foster and his wife in California. Foster is married to 'American Idol' alum Katharine McPhee who went to middle school with Meghan. When the performer went to London to star in the musical 'Waitress,' the two rekindled their friendship.

The friendship between the two men has been strong for many years. Back in 2020, Foster and McPhee, 40, helped Prince Harry and Meghan move to Canada. After three months remaining in British Columbia, the retiring royals made the move to California, living near the friendly couple. Foster shared in 2020 that he was happy to be there for the pair in their time of need.

"I was just happy through my friend to facilitate what I could for them, and it looked like they had a great rest," he told the 'Daily Mail' at the time, per the 'New York Post.'

Now, with everyone living in Montecito, California, the bond between the foursome has become stronger. Foster has reportedly become Prince Harry's main source of guidance.

"My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry," McPhee said. "They're so cute." She went on to say the two are "like father and son."