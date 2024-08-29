The Duchess of Sussex isn't holding any animosity towards the Duke of Cambridge.

According to 'Page Six,' Meghan Markle doesn't have any animosity towards her husband's brother, Prince William — or his wife, Kate Middleton, for that matter. A source close to the family told 'US Weekly' that Meghan "just wants peace at this point."

The 'Suits' alum reportedly claimed that her husband, Harry, is in agreement. "After 'Spare,' [Harry and Meghan] realized, 'OK, we're ready to move on. We want to focus on our future,' " the family friend stated, referring to Harry's bombshell 2023 memoir.

"We can have meaning and importance separate from the lives we had previously," the pal added, reportedly per the Duchess of Sussex. It appears the 43-year-old has no desire to hold any negativity.

"Meghan doesn't harbor any negative feelings," the insider claimed. "She just wants peace, and knows you can't find peace if you harbor resentments." Per the media outlet, Meghan also hinted at making amends with the estranged royals amid her trip to Colombia — which lasted four days.

"So much of how I approach things is less about the fight and more about how do we show up in the space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity," she stated during a summit which took place August 18.

Read more: Meghan Markle Pays Homage To Princess Diana By Wearing Her Butterfly Earrings From 1986

The longtime rift between royals stems from their original divide back in 2020, when the Sussexes shockingly quit their royal duties and moved to California.

After the bold move, Harry sat down for a tell-all interview, where he alleged the royal family had been mistreating Meghan — who has half Black roots in Nigerian and Congolese ancestry.

The mother of two also made claims that Kate Middleton had choice words to say about "how dark" her son Archie's skin would possibly be when he was born, however, per 'Page Six,' it was later reported that it was in fact Middleton, 42, and Harry's father, King Charles III, who allegedly made the comments.

In early August, Meghan reportedly experienced "suicidal thoughts" at one time, prompting her and her husband Harry, 39, to launch 'The Parents' Network.'

The initiative plans a mission in their philanthropic journey to "provide crucial support to parents whose children have suffered from the harmful effects of social media."