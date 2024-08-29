Two workers were killed and a third seriously injured after an unexpected explosion at a Delta airline's maintenance facility.

The explosion happened while wheel components were being disassembled for maintenance at a wheel and brake shop. The parts were not attached to the plane during the moment of explosion.

According to the 'Associated Press,' the body of one of the workers was found Tuesday reportedly unrecognizable. The family had to rely on tattoos and a lanyard in order to fully identify him.

Mirko Marweg was one of two employees who died in the harrowing accident. The 58-year-old's son, Andre Coleman, told '11Alive News' that he wanted to see his father because he didn't believe he was dead.

According to Coleman, it was his Mississippi State lanyard he wore around his neck that helped to confirm his identity. He also said his father was a loving man who just helped him change the oil in his motorcycle this past Sunday.

"That's the kind of dad he was. He was always there," Coleman said of his dad who worked for Delta for more than 20 years and was nearing the brink of retirement. The second victim was identified as Luis Aldarano, 37, of Newnan, Georgia.

The second victim, whose identity was confirmed by the Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office, remained under medical care Wednesday, per Delta spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau.

"The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility," Delta Airlines said in a statement.

"We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time." The Atlanta-based airline reassured that they were working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation on the incident.

According to 'WSB TV,' the identity of the third Delta employee who suffered a major injury has not been revealed.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the explosion, per 'Bowling Green Daily News,' which occurred at a Delta TechOps facility. The cause of the explosion has not been released.