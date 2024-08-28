Ludacris had Ice Cube's son and fans worried about his health after posting a now-viral video of him drinking still water from a glacier in Alaska.

In the clip shared via Instagram Monday, the rapper and actor, 46, could be seen standing on a glacier, with a pool of clear water behind him.

Explaining the goal of his glacier visit, Ludacris said, "You know I got a bucket list, or as I like to call it, a 'f**k it list.' I've never tasted fresh glacial water ever in my life. And this is a first."

Ludacris then began to fill up his flask with the unfiltered water from the pool before taking a big sip of it.

He appeared stunned by the taste of the water, shouting, "Oh my god!"

In the caption, the "Fast and Furious" star praised the fresh glacier water, writing: "Water so good it tastes like God made it. Well, because he did."

Ludacris' video, which has received over 1.5 million "likes" on Instagram alone, quickly sparked concerns over the star's health.

Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. was among those who expressed worry about Ludacris' condition after consuming unfiltered water.

Responding to a repost of Ludacris' video, Jackson wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "...how long ago did he shoot this and have we been monitoring him?"

"I see a lot of people name calling but still water is still water. Boil that s**t and make it cold again," he wrote in another tweet. "Shoutout to @big_business_ I saw this video on his post about the same thing."

……how long ago did he shoot this and have we been monitoring him? https://t.co/ovCD3gp0do — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 26, 2024

Fans and social media users had similar warnings for Ludacris in the comments section of his video.

"Be careful with glacier water!" one person commented. "Even though it looks fresh and clean, it's often full of bacteria, parasites, and viruses... Microorganisms you definitely don't want in your system. It can make you extremely sick. Make sure to boil it first to stay safe!"

"Bro [is going to] discover some ancient disease," another predicted.

Ludacris apparently saw the comments from worried users as he shared a health update via X on Tuesday.

He posted a new video of himself seemingly looking healthy, alongside the caption: "I see some of you asking about the glacier water from my previous post."

Ludacris began by reiterating his claim that the glacier water tasted amazing.

"Yo, for everybody asking me how that glacier water really tasted -- and when I tell y'all I'm a water snob -- it was the best-tasting water I've ever had in my life," he said. "As I drank it, it felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time."

Ludacris went on to reassure fans that he was fine, saying, "Listen, man, I'm here. I feel like Superman."