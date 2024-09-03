At the 'Queer' movie premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, star Daniel Craig is sharing some candid behind-the-scenes info about the movie's production.

A24 Film 'Queer,' set to premiere at the film festival Tuesday, is based on the novel of the same name. The William S. Burroughs' novel, set in 1950s Mexico, involves incredibly intimate storytelling. A goal of the film is bringing this intimacy to the screen.

According to 'Variety,' Daniel Craig opened up about the process of filming sex scenes for the Luca Guadagnino flick.

"You know as well as I do, there's nothing intimate about filming a sex scene on a movie set. There's a room full of people watching you," Craig, 56, said.

The English actor went on to explain how the director and cast sought to evoke a more real feeling of intimacy. "We just wanted to make it as touching and as real and as natural as we possibly could. Drew is a wonderful, fantastic, beautiful actor to work with and we kind of had a laugh. We tried to make it fun."

Daniel Craig is a star on and off the screen, and his co-stars were feeling the pressure to bring their A-game. According to 'Billboard,' co-star Omar Apollo did everything in his power to ensure he looked his best next to the star.

"I had to get on the soup diet," Apollo, 27, said. "Luca did not tell me to lose weight, but when you're about to have a sex scene with Daniel Craig, you're like, 'Oh, dude, I can't be looking off.' "

The singer and songwriter spoke highly of working with Craig, sharing, "I had a really cool experience with him. I remember asking him, 'How do you feel when the camera's on?' And he said, 'To be honest, every time the camera is on me, I'm terrified.' I thought that was beautiful. You have to be vulnerable. You have to be open to these emotions. It was such an honest answer."

Another co-star, Drew Starkey, praised Craig for his ability to keep the environment light and open while filming intimate scenes. Per 'BuzzFeed,' Starkey told Craig that, "You treat it like you would any other thing... But Daniel and I were just game for anything. We just were like, 'Let's go for it, let's have fun.' "

The cast and creatives have also been in Italy for the premiere of the movie.

Craig and Starkey, 30, star alongside Lesley Manville and Jason Schwartzman in the movie, which is playing in the main competition, the 'Associated Press' reported.

Awards will be presented on September 7, the final day of the festival.