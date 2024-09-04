Kanye West's heated interview with Piers Morgan has resurfaced online and is going viral.

Back in 2022, West appeared on 'Piers Uncensored.' During the interview, the 'Donda' rapper referred to Morgan as "boy" to which Morgan replied, "Don't call me boy." West then retorted, "I told you — don't treat me like a boy then. Imma finish my sentence and my idea... Bro, I was in the middle of a sentence, boy." The derogatory term "boy" was typically used by white men to emasculate and insult Black men as inferior.

Due to Morgan's constant interruptions of West, the rapper labeled Morgan, 59, as a "Karen." The interview ended with West storming out, bringing their interaction to an abrupt end.

The interview's resurgence has sparked varying opinions on social media. "Something about a black man calling a grown British man a boy is hilarious," one follower wrote. Similarly, one echoed the sentiment stating, "They been kalling [sp] us boy for decades, love that Ye flipped it on [them]."

Read more: Woman Claims Kanye West Used Telepathy To Make Her Steal A Car With A Baby Inside

Others were happy that the 47-year-old came after Morgan's habit of interrupting his guests.

One viewer commented, "I was so glad he did Piers like that. Piers always trying to talk over ppl." One attributed this alleged constant interruption as an intentional skill. "He's trained to interrupt or talk over you to make you mess up or say things wrong so you get misinterpreted," another user claimed.

West and Morgan's interview took place after the Chicago native tweeted anti-Semitic comments on social media.

In a now deleted tweet, West said: "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war."

The Grammy Award winner added: "I'm a bit sleep tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

In December 2023, just a year after the initial interview, West publicly apologized for his comments and behavior.